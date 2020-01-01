 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Mini Cookies - Mint Chocolate Chip 50mg

Mini Cookies - Mint Chocolate Chip 50mg

by Polaris MMJ

Write a review
Polaris MMJ Edibles Cookies Mini Cookies - Mint Chocolate Chip 50mg

About this product

These Mint Chocolate Chip cookies will leave you feeling cooled and refreshed. Mint chocolate chunks are baked right into chocolate cookies, then topped with a mint glaze. 1 dose per serving. 5 Servings per package. 50 mg. per package.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Polaris MMJ Logo
Polaris "coined" the North Star, is unwavering trustworthy guide in the sky. We strive to follow those cosmic origins by setting a standard in the industry by producing direction through a quality consistency in our products. Like Polaris the Star, Polaris MMJ seeks to be that unwavering guide in the industry, by producing an exceptional, undeviating product as we do.