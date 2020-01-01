About this product
Triple Chocolate Mini Cookies are 3x your dose of chocolate. Made especially for the cocoa lover. They're made with quality ingredients, and are rich in chocolate flavor. 1 dose per serving. 5 Servings per package. 50 mg. per package.
About this brand
Polaris MMJ
Polaris "coined" the North Star, is unwavering trustworthy guide in the sky. We strive to follow those cosmic origins by setting a standard in the industry by producing direction through a quality consistency in our products. Like Polaris the Star, Polaris MMJ seeks to be that unwavering guide in the industry, by producing an exceptional, undeviating product as we do.