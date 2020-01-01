 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Mini Cookies - Triple Chocolate 50mg

Mini Cookies - Triple Chocolate 50mg

by Polaris MMJ

Write a review
Polaris MMJ Edibles Cookies Mini Cookies - Triple Chocolate 50mg

About this product

Triple Chocolate Mini Cookies are 3x your dose of chocolate. Made especially for the cocoa lover. They're made with quality ingredients, and are rich in chocolate flavor. 1 dose per serving. 5 Servings per package. 50 mg. per package.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Polaris MMJ Logo
Polaris "coined" the North Star, is unwavering trustworthy guide in the sky. We strive to follow those cosmic origins by setting a standard in the industry by producing direction through a quality consistency in our products. Like Polaris the Star, Polaris MMJ seeks to be that unwavering guide in the industry, by producing an exceptional, undeviating product as we do.