Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This flower is extremely prolific in both flavor and potency. It taste just the way it smells; smooth sweet earthiness that will linger from one hit to the next. Kush mints is a super heavy indica that is perfect for insomnia. Bubba Kush X Animal Mints 26% - Indica
