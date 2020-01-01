 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kush Mints - Top Shelf

Kush Mints - Top Shelf

by Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top

Write a review
Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top Cannabis Flower Kush Mints - Top Shelf

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This flower is extremely prolific in both flavor and potency. It taste just the way it smells; smooth sweet earthiness that will linger from one hit to the next. Kush mints is a super heavy indica that is perfect for insomnia. Bubba Kush X Animal Mints 26% - Indica

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ponderosa Releaf Copper Top Logo