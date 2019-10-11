 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Key Lime

by Pono Life Maui

About this product

An indica-dominant hybrid, Key Lime is a gentle, sedative strain perfect to lull severe or chronic pain. As its name suggest, this vibrant strain offers cheerful notes of chocolate, citrus, and mint. Flavor Profile: Lime, Sweet, Citrus, Chocolate, Candy. Potency may vary per batch. Batch-specific lab results are available in-store.

Valdezleonel710

I’ll describe this strain as a mild potency indica hybrid. for patients who want pain relieving effects without being too sedated. great for all day medicating

