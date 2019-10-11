Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
An indica-dominant hybrid, Key Lime is a gentle, sedative strain perfect to lull severe or chronic pain. As its name suggest, this vibrant strain offers cheerful notes of chocolate, citrus, and mint. Flavor Profile: Lime, Sweet, Citrus, Chocolate, Candy. Potency may vary per batch. Batch-specific lab results are available in-store.
on October 11th, 2019
I’ll describe this strain as a mild potency indica hybrid. for patients who want pain relieving effects without being too sedated. great for all day medicating