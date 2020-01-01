Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Maui Cookie balances serene and uplifting notes that resonate through both the body and the mind. As an indica-dominant hybrid, this cultivar is best suited for evening use to assuage anxiety, depression, and pain. Flavor Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Mint. Potency may vary per batch. Batch-specific lab results are available in-store.
