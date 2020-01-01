 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Maui Cookie

Maui Cookie

by Pono Life Maui

Write a review
Pono Life Maui Cannabis Flower Maui Cookie

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Maui Cookie balances serene and uplifting notes that resonate through both the body and the mind. As an indica-dominant hybrid, this cultivar is best suited for evening use to assuage anxiety, depression, and pain. Flavor Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Mint. Potency may vary per batch. Batch-specific lab results are available in-store.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pono Life Maui Logo