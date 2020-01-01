About this product
Our CBD-infused oil provides a non-psychoactive experience. This means you’re not going to feel buzzed. CBD may enhance feelings of calmness making it an ideal choice for health-focused snackers and those seeking stress reduction. Our low dose, single-serving microwavable mini-bags let you enjoy a complete bag of popcorn without worrying about overindulging or overdosing. Unlike many edibles with small portion sizes and added sugar, our microwaveable Potcorn lets you enjoy a satisfying serving size without preservatives or empty calories. Pop-Up Potcorn is crafted with organic popcorn and sustainably sourced ingredients and made without artificial flavors.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.