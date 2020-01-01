 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Cannabis-Infused Microwave Popcorn - CBD

Cannabis-Infused Microwave Popcorn - CBD

by POP-UP POTCORN

Write a review
POP-UP POTCORN Edibles Snack Foods Cannabis-Infused Microwave Popcorn - CBD

Find Us

About this product

Our CBD-infused oil provides a non-psychoactive experience. This means you’re not going to feel buzzed. CBD may enhance feelings of calmness making it an ideal choice for health-focused snackers and those seeking stress reduction. Our low dose, single-serving microwavable mini-bags let you enjoy a complete bag of popcorn without worrying about overindulging or overdosing. Unlike many edibles with small portion sizes and added sugar, our microwaveable Potcorn lets you enjoy a satisfying serving size without preservatives or empty calories. Pop-Up Potcorn is crafted with organic popcorn and sustainably sourced ingredients and made without artificial flavors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

POP-UP POTCORN Logo
PopUp Potcorn merges the experience of fresh, hot popcorn with cannabis. Our goal at Pop-Up Potcorn is to provide a convenient and consistent savory cannabis edible with a satisfying portion size in relation to cannabis quantity using sustainable ingredients. Pop-Up Potcorn was born during movie night on our cannabis farm in Northern California. THE DIFFERENCE: Unlike many edibles with small portion sizes and added sugar, our low dose, single-serving microwavable mini-bags let you enjoy a complete bag of popcorn without worrying about overindulging or overdosing Our edible is crafted with organic popcorn and sustainably sourced ingredients and made without artificial flavors. Potcorn’s snack-size bags come in 3 different cannabis oil blends, each featuring manageable 10mg doses.