PopUp Potcorn merges the experience of fresh, hot popcorn with cannabis. Our goal at Pop-Up Potcorn is to provide a convenient and consistent savory cannabis edible with a satisfying portion size in relation to cannabis quantity using sustainable ingredients. Pop-Up Potcorn was born during movie night on our cannabis farm in Northern California. THE DIFFERENCE: Unlike many edibles with small portion sizes and added sugar, our low dose, single-serving microwavable mini-bags let you enjoy a complete bag of popcorn without worrying about overindulging or overdosing Our edible is crafted with organic popcorn and sustainably sourced ingredients and made without artificial flavors. Potcorn’s snack-size bags come in 3 different cannabis oil blends, each featuring manageable 10mg doses.