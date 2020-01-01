RSO Infused Honey Sticks 100mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$7.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Did you ever dream of jalapeño cheddar edibles? Get happy and relaxed with a snack that livens up those cheesy dreams. Pop a handful of mouthwatering popcorn with this single-serve 10mg THC and 1mg CBD bag. Live resin infused and made with sun-grown cannabis.
Be the first to review this product.