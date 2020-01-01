Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This genetic combination delivers a sweet and sour aroma with distinctly earthy undertones. Enjoy Rocky D in small doses to maintain a functional buzz that mutes minor aches while dulling your sense of fatigue and stress. THC: 21.27% CBD: 00.44%
Be the first to review this product.