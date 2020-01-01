 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wifi

Wifi

by Poppy Flower

Write a review
Poppy Flower Cannabis Flower Wifi

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Wifi high is immediate, offering a blast of uplifting energy and a heady, happy awake high. Focus, concentration and artistic inspiration tend to be improved. Daytime use of this strain won’t leave the consumer drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities. ​ THC: 16.44% CBD: 00.28%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Poppy Flower Logo
Inspired by the striking beauty of the California Poppy Flower fields, we are proud to present a new strain of excellence when it comes to top quality cannabis. Just like the intoxicating views of California's world famous poppy fields, our pristine product is specifically grown to inspire and revitalize our users with a true California cannabis experience.