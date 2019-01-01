 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. 250mg Zen Pets Hemp CBD Oil

250mg Zen Pets Hemp CBD Oil

by Populum

Write a review
Populum Pets Pet Tinctures 250mg Zen Pets Hemp CBD Oil
Populum Pets Pet Tinctures 250mg Zen Pets Hemp CBD Oil
Populum Pets Pet Tinctures 250mg Zen Pets Hemp CBD Oil

$44.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

As dog owners ourselves, our pets’ health is extremely important to us. We’ve filled each tincture with hemp oil, cold-pressed hempseed oil, and extra virgin coconut oil to offer your pet a full-spectrum and all-natural hemp CBD oil supplement. Product Highlights: - Grown & Made in USA - Deliciously flavored with an orange essence - 30-Day Risk-Free Trial - 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality - #1 Rated Customer Service We hold ourselves to the highest standard by conducting multiple in-house and third party lab tests to ensure the quality of our products. We test every single batch for toxins and to certify the CBD concentration by an independent third-party lab. Populum is the first brand in the CBD industry to offer a risk-free trial. You get 30 days to try your CBD oil, and if you decide you don’t like it, no problem! You can return it for a full refund. No sample sizes. No catch. Learn more at populum.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Populum Logo
Populum provides premium CBD oil, made in the USA with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. By offering variety of tinctures, capsules and topicals, you can find a product that works best for you. Visit us at https://populum.com. Product Highlights: - Grown & Made in USA - Deliciously flavored with an orange essence - 30-Day Risk-Free Trial - 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality - #1 Rated Customer Service * Our Mission We are a collective of premium hemp CBD products designed to be a part of your daily wellness ritual. We believe our customers deserve better options for optimizing their health, and we have a mission to change the landscape of modern self-care through destigmatization of the hemp industry and building a trusting relationship with our customers.