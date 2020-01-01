 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cherry Bomb Cartridge 1g

by Porta Farms

Porta Farms Concentrates Cartridges Cherry Bomb Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Cherry Bomb is popular thanks to its reputation as a great strain for daytime consumption, providing mild to moderate effects. Effects take off fast, giving many consumers a strong buzz. Immediate effects tend to be active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. It tends to smooth into a more focused state to allow for normal activities, and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project. A popular variant of this strain crosses a California indica (most likely with some Skunk lineage) and a Hawaiian sativa from the breeders at Barney’s Farms. Cherry Bomb’s flowers will have a musky, berry aroma and a mild flavor.

