About this product
Blackberry Creme Ice Water Extract by Portland Extracts
About this strain
Blackberry Cream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Blackberry Cream from Exotic Genetix combines the sweet berry terpenes of Blackberry Kush with the smooth creamy notes of Cookies and Cream. This 70% indica hybrid produces high THC levels, above average yields, and is an excellent choice for hash making.
About this brand
Portland Extracts
Portland Extracts is an Oregon based retail dispensary and extraction laboratory specializing in extracts, concentrates, and flower for the Oregon recreational and medical markets.