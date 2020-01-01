 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Gelato Cake Cured Resin Sauce 1g
Hybrid

Gelato Cake Cured Resin Sauce 1g

by Portland Extracts

Portland Extracts Concentrates Solvent Gelato Cake Cured Resin Sauce 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Gelato Cake

Gelato Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Gelato Cake is a mix of the creamy berry of Gelato #33 and the vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake. Part of the Cookie family, it’s an indica-dominant strain that’s very popular across North America and beyond. You'll see new crosses of Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake often—Elev8 Seeds has a Gelato Kiss, Gelato Punch, and Gelato Sundae. This potent strain is for veteran consumers and reported to cause strong sedation, followed by increased appetite, and it can last for a few hours. Gelato Cake has been heavily selected for its creamy, berry, gassy, and vanilla frosting tastes and scents, and it grows indoors or outside, flowering in 8 to 9 weeks.

About this brand

Portland Extracts Logo
Portland Extracts is an Oregon based retail dispensary and extraction laboratory specializing in extracts, concentrates, and flower for the Oregon recreational and medical markets.