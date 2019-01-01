About this product
Mimosa Live Resin Cartridges by Portland Extracts
About this strain
Mimosa
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.
About this brand
Portland Extracts
Portland Extracts is an Oregon based retail dispensary and extraction laboratory specializing in extracts, concentrates, and flower for the Oregon recreational and medical markets.