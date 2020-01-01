From GG strains, Purple Glue crosses Las Vegas Purple Kush (LVPK) with their highly celebrated Original Glue to create a new heavy strain. Its earthy flavor also has a sweetness reminiscent of kush genetics. Its strong high may keep you in your seat with the sense of being bundled up and swaddled like a baby. Purple Glue is a must for any Original Glue fan looking for a new flavor of a celebrated classic.