Cannaghee™ (Lemon Alien Dog)

by Portland Oven

$10.00MSRP

Cannaghee™ is Portland Oven's 100% organic cannabis ghee, infused naturally without any chemicals, solvents, or alcohol.

Lemon Alien Dawg

Lemon Alien Dawg comes from Alien Genetics, who crossbred an Alien Dawg female with Lemon Kush to create this pungent hybrid cannabis strain. Large chunky buds radiate with sweet and sour fruity notes dominated by the zesty scent of lemon. Lemon Alien Dawg lets your body sink into deep relaxation while the mind floats away to happy escapes.

Craft Cannabis Kitchen - Cannaghee™ - Strain Specific - Naturally Infused - NO chemicals, NO solvents, NO alcohol!