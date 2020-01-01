 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Double Tangie Banana Hashish 1g

by Portland Rosin Company

Double Tangie Banana Hashish 1g

About this product

About this strain

Double Tangie Banana

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Double Tangie Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain developed by Crockett Family Farms. Supposedly a cross between Banana Sherbert and DNA Genetics’ orange-flavored Tangie, Double Tangie Banana oozes with crystal resin and citrus aromas. Anyone who has tried Tangie knows that this strain was primarily bred for the flavor enthusiasts, so if you’re searching for a strain with an impressive terpene profile, look no further.

About this brand

We are exploring and defining the full potential of Solventless Concentrates. It is our belief that to make the finest concentrates you must start with the finest cannabis, and concentrate it using the least invasive process to achieve your desired results.