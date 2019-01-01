About this product
Our hashish is just what you've been looking for! It's great for crumbling on a bowl or into a joint to add a little kick. Our customers love it for its powerful aroma, flavor, and heady effect.
Portland Rosin Company
We are exploring and defining the full potential of Solventless Concentrates. It is our belief that to make the finest concentrates you must start with the finest cannabis, and concentrate it using the least invasive process to achieve your desired results.