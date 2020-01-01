 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White Gorilla Kief

by Portland Rosin Company

Portland Rosin Company Concentrates Solventless White Gorilla Kief

About this product

About this strain

White Gorilla

White Gorilla
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Gorilla combines the resinous production of Gorilla Glue #4 with the aromatic bouquet and stress relief of White Fire Alien OG. The outstanding pair sits nearly on the hybrid line, making a 55/45 indica-dominant cross that soothes as it uplifts. This generous crop tends to finish flowering in about 8 to 9 weeks.      

About this brand

Portland Rosin Company Logo
We are exploring and defining the full potential of Solventless Concentrates. It is our belief that to make the finest concentrates you must start with the finest cannabis, and concentrate it using the least invasive process to achieve your desired results.