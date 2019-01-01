 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Pos systems & displays
  5. Star Micronics MG-S1501

Star Micronics MG-S1501

by POS Remarketing Group

Write a review
POS Remarketing Group Services POS Systems & Displays Star Micronics MG-S1501

About this product

The MG-S1501 is perfect to measure lightweight materials. With the ability to measure substances up to 1500g, this scale is highly accurate and certified to sell cannabis in Washington, Alaska, California, and Oregon. The reliability of the scale continues with the addition of a water and dust-proof cover. Additionally, the MG-S1501 the readings of the scale can easily be seen with the backlit LCD screen. The MG-S1501 offers software support for Windows, iOS, and Android, making the process of adding the scale to an existing system a simple process. In addition, the MG-S1501 has the ability to connect through three different types of interfaces including Bluetooth BLE, USB, and Serial. However, if desired, the scale can be powered either by a battery or through an outlet to allow for portable use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

POS Remarketing Group Logo
Point of Sale Remarketing Group (POSRG) is a premier Point of Sale IT solutions and service provider. Our reputation for reliable, cost effective products, and superior customer service is consistent across all industries we work serve. From design to disposal, from seed to sale, POSRG will provide custom made solutions and flexible programs that match any possible needs. We create exceptional long-term value that results in a greater return on investment for our customers. Offering complete asset recovery, electronics recycling, and data destruction services, allows us to minimize our waste and hold true to our commitment to the community and the planet. POSRG connects businesses globally with an emphasis on world class products backed by a dedicated and trained workforce intent on delivering the highest quality service.