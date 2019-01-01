About this product
With the DS4800 Series, you can extend that customer experience right to your POS. This innovative barcode scanner offers style without compromise, marrying impressive design and leading-edge technologies with the enterprise reliability and functionality that you expect from high quality scanners. The DS4800 series — elite performance, elegantly crafted.
Point of Sale Remarketing Group (POSRG) is a premier Point of Sale IT solutions and service provider. Our reputation for reliable, cost effective products, and superior customer service is consistent across all industries we work serve. From design to disposal, from seed to sale, POSRG will provide custom made solutions and flexible programs that match any possible needs. We create exceptional long-term value that results in a greater return on investment for our customers. Offering complete asset recovery, electronics recycling, and data destruction services, allows us to minimize our waste and hold true to our commitment to the community and the planet. POSRG connects businesses globally with an emphasis on world class products backed by a dedicated and trained workforce intent on delivering the highest quality service.