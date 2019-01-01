About this product
The Zebra MC3330R brings a new level of comfort, speed, ease of use, and accuracy to your mobile RFID applications. You get superior RFID read performance and reader sensitivity with its Circular Polarized antenna for lightning fast and accurate capture of even the most challenging RFID tags, coupled with the ability to scan 1D and 2D barcodes with its integrated Standard Range barcode imager.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
POS Remarketing Group
Point of Sale Remarketing Group (POSRG) is a premier Point of Sale IT solutions and service provider. Our reputation for reliable, cost effective products, and superior customer service is consistent across all industries we work serve. From design to disposal, from seed to sale, POSRG will provide custom made solutions and flexible programs that match any possible needs. We create exceptional long-term value that results in a greater return on investment for our customers. Offering complete asset recovery, electronics recycling, and data destruction services, allows us to minimize our waste and hold true to our commitment to the community and the planet. POSRG connects businesses globally with an emphasis on world class products backed by a dedicated and trained workforce intent on delivering the highest quality service.