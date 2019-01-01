 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
With the RFD8500, customers can empower select Zebra and certain third-party mobile devices with enterprise-class UHF RFID and 1D/2D barcode scanning technology, whenever and wherever it's needed-simply, easily, and cost-effectively. Just pair this state-of-the-art Bluetooth-enabled sled with a mobile device, and then attach the mobile device to the RFD8500 for a one-piece solution. User can wear the paired mobile device on a lanyard, a holster, or in a pocket for unattached RFD8500 operation. The RFD8500 can also be used in batch mode without the mobile computer.

Point of Sale Remarketing Group (POSRG) is a premier Point of Sale IT solutions and service provider. Our reputation for reliable, cost effective products, and superior customer service is consistent across all industries we work serve. From design to disposal, from seed to sale, POSRG will provide custom made solutions and flexible programs that match any possible needs. We create exceptional long-term value that results in a greater return on investment for our customers. Offering complete asset recovery, electronics recycling, and data destruction services, allows us to minimize our waste and hold true to our commitment to the community and the planet. POSRG connects businesses globally with an emphasis on world class products backed by a dedicated and trained workforce intent on delivering the highest quality service.