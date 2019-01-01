 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

If you need fast 4-inch thermal printers that are easy to use, easy to deploy and easy to manage, then choose the ZD420. Building on the legacy of the industry-leading GK Series printers, the ZD420 Series printers deliver features and functionality that take deployment and management simplicity to a new level. The ZD420's faster, higher-quality printing keeps your business moving, along with application flexibility and a low total cost of ownership.

About this brand

Point of Sale Remarketing Group (POSRG) is a premier Point of Sale IT solutions and service provider. Our reputation for reliable, cost effective products, and superior customer service is consistent across all industries we work serve. From design to disposal, from seed to sale, POSRG will provide custom made solutions and flexible programs that match any possible needs. We create exceptional long-term value that results in a greater return on investment for our customers. Offering complete asset recovery, electronics recycling, and data destruction services, allows us to minimize our waste and hold true to our commitment to the community and the planet. POSRG connects businesses globally with an emphasis on world class products backed by a dedicated and trained workforce intent on delivering the highest quality service.