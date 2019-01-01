 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Santa Sativa

Santa Sativa

Potent Farms

Santa Sativa

Santa Sativa by Potent Farms

About this strain

Santa Sativa

Santa Sativa

Santa Sativa by Dinafem Seeds is 70/30 sativa-dominant strain with a complex aroma. Reeking of lemons, cedar, pine, and incense, Santa Sativa delivers an elevated terpene profile consumers will fawn over. These unique terpenes are created from the combination of Haze #1 and a Skunk/Northern Lights cross, blending an uplifting buzz with mellow euphoria that lingers between the ears. Santa Sativa grows long, dense jade green buds that finish flowering in about 10 weeks.

The largest indoor growing space in Oregon; focused on producing top-shelf, sustainably farmed cannabis