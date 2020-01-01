 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD edibles
  CBD Sour Gummy Worms (250mg)

CBD Sour Gummy Worms (250mg)

by Potion CBD

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Whether you're a young professional hustling in Midtown, a yoga instructor in St. Marks, a college student during a heavy exam season, or someone who just wants a deeper rest and to relax, Potion CBD Gummies are meant to support your busy lifestyle. We know life in the city can get fast paced and stressful, while more people today suffer from anxiety than ever before. That's why we created Potion. People are still looking for stress and pain solutions that are natural and accessible. Potion CBD Gummies are just that, and just happen to be delicious.

About this brand

Potion is a New York-based, lifestyle, hemp & cannabis brand with an emphasis on interactive experiences. We're a collective of young entrepreneurs, creatives, and advocates that are passionate about the hemp & cannabis space. We started Potion for people who are often stressed and anxious from their fast-paced lifestyles. We believe that our products serve as the the perfect complements to social experiences , which can ultimately be the catalyst to maximizing our creative potential. From sponsoring brand activations to hosting educational sessions, we're here to clear the air on CBD while bringing our community together. As seen on Leafly, NowThisWeed, Munchies, Canal Street Market, and more.