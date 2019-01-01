About this product

Potter’s Targeted Effects Tinctures take hemp wellness to the next level by creating a consistent entourage formula specifically developed to create the intended effect. All Potter Targeted Effects Tinctures: -Utilize the highest quality New England grown full spectrum hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect -Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect -Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients -Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols Potter’s CBD Calm Drops contain consistent, leading doses of: CBD Beta Caryophyllene Linalool Limonene