Potter’s Targeted Effects Tinctures take hemp wellness to the next level by creating a consistent entourage formula specifically developed to create the intended effect. Our CBD Relief Drops combine the highest quality full spectrum hemp CBD extract with select, leading terpenes to aid in post-workout recovery, promote relaxation and provide all the benefits of full spectrum hemp oil. All Potter Targeted Effects Tinctures: -Utilize the highest quality New England grown full spectrum hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect -Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect -Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients -Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols Potter’s CBD Relief Drops contain consistent, leading doses of: -CBD -Beta Caryophyllene -Myrcene -Alpha Pinene