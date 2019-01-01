 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Potter Targeted Effects CBD Sleep Drops | Full Spectrum | 1000mg

by Potter

About this product

Potter Targeted Effects Tinctures take hemp wellness to the next level by creating a consistent entourage formula specifically developed to create the intended effect. Our CBD Sleep Drops combine the highest quality full spectrum CBD hemp extract with select, leading terpenes to promote nighttime rest and provide all the benefits of full spectrum hemp oil. All Potter Targeted Effects Tinctures: -Utilize the highest quality New England grown full spectrum hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect -Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect -Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients -Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols Potter’s CBD Sleep Drops contain consistent, leading doses of: -CBD -Terpinolene -Linalool -Myrcene

About this brand

Purpose-driven hemp company on a mission to unlock the healing power of cannabis and create safe, consistent, transparent and highly effective wellness products. All natural ingredients, thorough third-party lab testing, and targeted formulations tailored for specific wellness needs.