  Area 51 OG Premium Indoor Flower 1/8th

Area 51 OG Premium Indoor Flower 1/8th

by Potters Cannabis Co.

Potters Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Area 51 OG Premium Indoor Flower 1/8th
Potters Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Area 51 OG Premium Indoor Flower 1/8th

About this product

Area 51 OG Premium Indoor Flower 1/8th by Potters Cannabis Co.

About this strain

Area 51

Area 51

A sativa-dominant hybrid of unknown origin, Area 51 has a sweet smell with citrus and floral undertones and a smooth flowery smoke.  Area 51 is a potent strain that will give consumers an immediate feeling of euphoria along with a relaxed yet motivated mental focus.

About this brand

At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.