Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
60% Sativa // 40% Indica Cross between Blueberry and Haze. This strain brings a mixture of sativa and indica effects. Described as a gentle cerebral high allowing motivation, focus, and some creativity accompanied with a pleasant and relaxing body high. Blue Dream’s combined effects are great for patients with stress, pain, depression, and insomnia. Calming, Euphoria, Creative, Happy RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Depression, Hyperactivity, Inattentiveness INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.