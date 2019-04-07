 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Kush Cartridge

by Potters Cannabis Co.

$32.00MSRP

About this product

100% Indica Cross between Blueberry and OG Kush. This Indica strain is great for night time relaxation and works well for treating insomnia. Due to its Indica heritage, Blueberry Kush is great for natural pain relief and is considered among the strongest medicinal strains. The high will leave patients in a very comfortable and happy "couch lock." Blueberry Kush is effective for nausea, mood disorders, low mood, migraines, chronic pain, and ADHD. Creativity, Relaxed, Euphoria, RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Depression, Insomnia, Muscle Spasms, Nausea INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg

Shawn876

By far the cleanest and one of the best tasting products I’ve had. I’ve tried other brands and Potters brings something new and great to the table.

About this strain

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

About this brand

Potters Cannabis Co. Logo
At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.