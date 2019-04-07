Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
100% Indica Cross between Blueberry and OG Kush. This Indica strain is great for night time relaxation and works well for treating insomnia. Due to its Indica heritage, Blueberry Kush is great for natural pain relief and is considered among the strongest medicinal strains. The high will leave patients in a very comfortable and happy "couch lock." Blueberry Kush is effective for nausea, mood disorders, low mood, migraines, chronic pain, and ADHD. Creativity, Relaxed, Euphoria, RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Depression, Insomnia, Muscle Spasms, Nausea INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg
on April 7th, 2019
By far the cleanest and one of the best tasting products I’ve had. I’ve tried other brands and Potters brings something new and great to the table.
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.