Bubba Kush Full Spectrum Cartridge

by Potters Cannabis Co.

Bubba Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.