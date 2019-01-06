 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Do-Si-Dos Cartridge

by Potters Cannabis Co.

$32.00MSRP

About this product

90% Indica // 10% Sativa This bud combines aromatic GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and body-melting indica Face Off OG. The strain’s combination of mental and physical stimulation makes it a good way to enhance activities that involve full-body coordination, like exercising, dancing, and in the right set and setting, sex. The product is a pungent and well-balanced strain whose effects seem to last longer than average. Face Melting, Calming, Relaxing, Sedative RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Headaches, Stress, Depression, Insomnia, Muscle Spasms, Nausea INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.