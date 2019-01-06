About this product
90% Indica // 10% Sativa This bud combines aromatic GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and body-melting indica Face Off OG. The strain’s combination of mental and physical stimulation makes it a good way to enhance activities that involve full-body coordination, like exercising, dancing, and in the right set and setting, sex. The product is a pungent and well-balanced strain whose effects seem to last longer than average. Face Melting, Calming, Relaxing, Sedative RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Headaches, Stress, Depression, Insomnia, Muscle Spasms, Nausea INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg
About this strain
Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.