My friends and I love this cart. It is our go to when we are all have a chill Saturday. The taste is great and the product is really smooth. Highly recommend this flavor but you can not go wrong with any Potters products!
55% INDICA // 45% SATIVA Pull in sweet tokes of Potters Cannabis Gelato Cartridge. This flavorful Hybrid strain expresses berries and earthy notes that balance the tarty taste. Like a creamy scoop of ice cold gelato, the Gelato cartridge brings an instant ear-to-ear smile and offers a comforting euphoria that washes away negative vibes and tension. Body High, Cerebral, Happy, Uplifting RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Depression, Insomnia, Muscle Spasms, Nausea INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg.
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.