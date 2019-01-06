 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GG Cartridge

by Potters Cannabis Co.

$32.00MSRP

About this product

50% Sativa // 50% Indica Cross between Chocolate Diesel and Sour Diesel. This strain starts out with a feeling of happiness while being totally hazy. Euphoria and relaxation sets in leaving you feeling stoned and immovable or (couch locked). GG is good for treating chronic pain, depression, insomnia, nausea, and muscle spasms. Body High, Cerebral, Happy, Uplifting RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Depression, Insomnia, Muscle Spasms, Nausea INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg

About this strain

Gorilla Girl

Gorilla Girl

Gorilla Girl is a potent hybrid cross of two extremely popular cuts. Created by Sweet Seeds, this strain combines an unnamed phenotype of GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) and GSC Thin Mint. Sweet Seeds describes the aroma as an intense mixture of cypress wood, earth, and citrus, and the effects as positive and cerebral with happy, creative euphoria. Both of Gorilla Girl’s parents are known for their potency, so mind your dosage! This strain is a thumper and can dispatch stress, nausea, and pain with just a few hits.

About this brand

At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.