About this product
50% Sativa // 50% Indica Cross between Chocolate Diesel and Sour Diesel. This strain starts out with a feeling of happiness while being totally hazy. Euphoria and relaxation sets in leaving you feeling stoned and immovable or (couch locked). GG is good for treating chronic pain, depression, insomnia, nausea, and muscle spasms. Body High, Cerebral, Happy, Uplifting RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Depression, Insomnia, Muscle Spasms, Nausea INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg
About this strain
Gorilla Girl is a potent hybrid cross of two extremely popular cuts. Created by Sweet Seeds, this strain combines an unnamed phenotype of GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) and GSC Thin Mint. Sweet Seeds describes the aroma as an intense mixture of cypress wood, earth, and citrus, and the effects as positive and cerebral with happy, creative euphoria. Both of Gorilla Girl’s parents are known for their potency, so mind your dosage! This strain is a thumper and can dispatch stress, nausea, and pain with just a few hits.