 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pink Champagne Cartridge

Pink Champagne Cartridge

by Potters Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Potters Cannabis Co. Concentrates Cartridges Pink Champagne Cartridge
Potters Cannabis Co. Concentrates Cartridges Pink Champagne Cartridge

$32.00MSRP

About this product

80% INDICA // 20% SATIVA Feeling fancy? Potters Cannabis Co. Pink Champagne Cartridge is an ideal Sativa choice to celebrate any occasion. With refreshing pink wine flavors and perky, focused energy, this cartridge makes focusing and accomplishing tasks a breeze. Relaxed, Happy, Uplifting, Dreamy RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Stress, Migraines, Pain, Inflammation INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pink Champagne

Pink Champagne

Pink Champagne goes by many names, including Wow Kush, Raspberry Kush, Phantom ( or Ken’s Phantom). Bred in the Bay area by Ken Estes, who crossed Ken’s Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, this sedative beauty is not to be confused with Phantom Cookies. The buzz lands behind the eyes and emanates outwards, making this a suitable strain for patients suffering from migraines and physical discomfort. With notes of grape and berry, this strain imbues smokers with weighted eyes and a “couch lock” effect, making it a pre-sleep ripper useful for insomnia.  

About this brand

Potters Cannabis Co. Logo
At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.