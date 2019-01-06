About this product
80% INDICA // 20% SATIVA Feeling fancy? Potters Cannabis Co. Pink Champagne Cartridge is an ideal Sativa choice to celebrate any occasion. With refreshing pink wine flavors and perky, focused energy, this cartridge makes focusing and accomplishing tasks a breeze. Relaxed, Happy, Uplifting, Dreamy RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Stress, Migraines, Pain, Inflammation INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg
Pink Champagne goes by many names, including Wow Kush, Raspberry Kush, Phantom ( or Ken’s Phantom). Bred in the Bay area by Ken Estes, who crossed Ken’s Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, this sedative beauty is not to be confused with Phantom Cookies. The buzz lands behind the eyes and emanates outwards, making this a suitable strain for patients suffering from migraines and physical discomfort. With notes of grape and berry, this strain imbues smokers with weighted eyes and a “couch lock” effect, making it a pre-sleep ripper useful for insomnia.