Skywalker OG Cartridge

by Potters Cannabis Co.

$32.00MSRP

About this product

85% INDICA // 15% SATIVA Fly up to the stars with Potters Cannabis Skywalker OG Cartridge. This Hybrid will send you sailing into the galaxy far, far away then elevate you into a paradise of euphoria. Derived from Skywalker and OG Kush, Skywalker OG carries on the herbal and ocean grown characteristics and offers an herbal scent and diesel that leaves your olfactory senses tingling. Fight off the nauseating symptoms of the dark side with deep puffs of Potter Cannabis Skywalker OG Cartridge. Relaxed, Body High, Calming, Sleepy RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Hyperactivity, Migraines INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg.

About this strain

Skywalker Alien

Skywalker Alien

Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.

About this brand

At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.