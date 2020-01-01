 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sticky Papaya Premium Indoor Flower 1/8th

Sticky Papaya Premium Indoor Flower 1/8th

by Potters Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Potters Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Sticky Papaya Premium Indoor Flower 1/8th

$50.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The elements of this strain provide a mental calmness and many consumers also find that our Sticky Papaya makes them energetic and productive.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Papaya

Papaya

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

About this brand

Potters Cannabis Co. Logo
At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.