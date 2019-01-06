 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberry Banana Cartridge

by Potters Cannabis Co.

$32.00

70% INDICA // 30% SATIVA Knockout two of the four fruit group servings with Potters Cannabis Strawberry Banana Cartridge. The Indica effects assert their dominance and leave users stuck in a hazy daze of euphoria. Every hit brings a splash of fruit flavors while the mind re-focuses and sensory awareness sharpens. The mild cerebral buzz circulates through the rest of the body to stimulate full-body and insomnia relief. Body High, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: Appetite Loss, Chronic Pain, Depression, Fatigue INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg.

At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.