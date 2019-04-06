 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Super Lemon Haze Cartridge

Super Lemon Haze Cartridge

by Potters Cannabis Co.

$32.00MSRP

About this product

80% Sativa // 20% Indica Cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Stemming from two sweet-tasting, sativa-dominant strains, this strain is popular for both its strong lemon taste and euphoric effects. You can expect heady, peppy, cerebral effects: arousal, creativity, energy, euphoria, and intense happiness. Aroused, Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Uplifting RELIEVED SYMTOMS: Chronic Pain, Headaches, Migraines, Stress INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg

1 customer review

BritGen

My go to for headaches. The smell of the lemon makes me feel so relaxed like I am at a spa. Definitely one of my all time favorite flavors. All of Potters products rock and I recommend them to all of my friends!

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.