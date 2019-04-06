BritGen
on April 6th, 2019
My go to for headaches. The smell of the lemon makes me feel so relaxed like I am at a spa. Definitely one of my all time favorite flavors. All of Potters products rock and I recommend them to all of my friends!
80% Sativa // 20% Indica Cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Stemming from two sweet-tasting, sativa-dominant strains, this strain is popular for both its strong lemon taste and euphoric effects. You can expect heady, peppy, cerebral effects: arousal, creativity, energy, euphoria, and intense happiness. Aroused, Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Uplifting RELIEVED SYMTOMS: Chronic Pain, Headaches, Migraines, Stress INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.