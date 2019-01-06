 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Potters Cannabis Co.

$32.00MSRP

60% SATIVA // 40% INDICA Sip on the citrusy goodness when you puff on Potters Cannabis Tangie Cartridge. Bringing the sweet orange flavors we know and love, this Sativa-dominant cartridge fill the room with a tangy perfume and leaves behind a lingering zest. Her effects will stimulate an epic euphoria and preserve the numbing full-body melting away aches and pains. Take your daily dose of Vitamin THC and experience relief when you puff on Potter Cannabis Tangie Cartridge. Creative, Energizing, Focus, Happy, Uplifting RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: ADD/ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500 mg and 1000 mg.

Tangie

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.