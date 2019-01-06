 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Watermelon Cartridge

by Potters Cannabis Co.

$32.00MSRP

100% Sativa All energy and zero crash is the way Potters Cannabis Co. Watermelon Cartridge likes to play. This fruity vape cart offers a full-flooded Sativa experience that'll focus the mind and prep you for a long day of getting things done. Happy, Loving, Creative, Focus, Uplifting RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: ADD/ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg

At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.