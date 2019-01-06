About this product
100% Sativa All energy and zero crash is the way Potters Cannabis Co. Watermelon Cartridge likes to play. This fruity vape cart offers a full-flooded Sativa experience that'll focus the mind and prep you for a long day of getting things done. Happy, Loving, Creative, Focus, Uplifting RELIEVED SYMPTOMS: ADD/ADHD, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression INGREDIENTS: Broad spectrum THC distillate, full spectrum CBD distillate, virgin hemp seed oil and all natural terpenes Available in 500mg and 1000mg
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.