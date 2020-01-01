 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  White Buffalo Premium Indoor Flower 1/8th

White Buffalo Premium Indoor Flower 1/8th

by Potters Cannabis Co.

White Buffalo Premium Indoor Flower 1/8th

About this product

White Buffalo is a nice early morning smoke, maybe with a strong cup of coffee. It has a focused energetic effect that is smooth on the cerebral. It leaves the body feeling slightly wired but rounds out to a balanced comfortable high.

White Buffalo

White Buffalo

White Buffalo
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Buffalo is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cannabis strain that descends from a Romulan and a Blackberry Kush/Bay 11 hybrid. Like the sacred animal of Native American tradition, this White Buffalo is a cherished rarity that may only seldom migrate to your stash jar. Sweetly sour in flavor and covered in a snowy coat of crystal trichomes, White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of euphoria that may surprise any consumer expecting an active and uplifting experience.

About this brand

At Potters, we are a group of creators, dreamers, and doers that all share a common goal, to leave a positive impact on the world. We seek to contribute to the global community through adventure, creativity and giving back. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the everyday lives of everyone in our community. Whether it be through the physical effects of our products, donating our time to build homes for those in need, or donating a portion of our sales to local charities, our goal is to serve the communities near and far.