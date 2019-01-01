ORGANIC HERBAL SMOKING BLEND, SMOKING MIX, TOBACCO & NICOTINE FREE. NATURAL PEPPERMINT FLAVOR
by Potzee.caWrite a review
$19.95MSRP
About this product
With a premium mix of mullein, raspberry leaf, chamomile flower, peppermint leaf, white willow bark and blackberry leaf. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. Peppermint brings a sweet taste, ideal for the menthol lover. The 28 gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Purple Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.