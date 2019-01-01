 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. POTZEE ORGANIC SMOKING BLENDS - SAMPLER SET OF 6 (FREE SHIPPING)

POTZEE ORGANIC SMOKING BLENDS - SAMPLER SET OF 6 (FREE SHIPPING)

by Potzee.ca

Write a review
Potzee.ca Hemp CBD Bath & Body POTZEE ORGANIC SMOKING BLENDS - SAMPLER SET OF 6 (FREE SHIPPING)
Potzee.ca Hemp CBD Bath & Body POTZEE ORGANIC SMOKING BLENDS - SAMPLER SET OF 6 (FREE SHIPPING)
Potzee.ca Hemp CBD Bath & Body POTZEE ORGANIC SMOKING BLENDS - SAMPLER SET OF 6 (FREE SHIPPING)

$19.95MSRP

About this product

Looking to find your favourite smoking blend, try our sampler kit. Includes 6 of our most popular organic and natural blends: Simple Natural, Chamomile & Blackberry, Lavender, Rose Petal, Peppermint, and Sage. Packaged in six metal tins (6 x 0.25 oz tin) for freshness, storage, and ease of portability. USDA Certified Organic.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hash Plant

Hash Plant

One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.

 

About this brand

Potzee.ca Logo
100% Natural & Organic. Nicotine & Tobacco Free We specialize in premium organic herbal smoking blends and herbal mixtures that can be smoked alone or mixed with legal cannabis for great clean smoke. There is no cannabis in our blends. Excellent option for those looking for a tobacco alternative. Our organic 100% natural blends bring a great aromatic and smoothness for a more enjoyable smoking experience. Also great as a tobacco-free pipe mix. Our herbs to smoke are sourced from around the world and are then hand-crafted to create unique and flavorful blends and mixes. To ensure premium quality, from safe and trusted sources, all our herbal products are USDA certified organic. We are a proud Canadian company. Why use Potzee organic herbal smoking blends? Tobacco-free, Nicotine free, all natural, no additives Reduces the taste and smell of cannabis when mixed together. A very smooth and flavorful clean smoke while reducing coughing significantly. Helps reduce cannabis consumption. Save some money, We only use organic commonly known herbs and natural flavors in our blends. Cured to perfection to avoid dry and harshness when smoked Perfect for spliffs, dry vapors, pipes and more for both new and seasoned cannabis smokers. Various flavors - simple natural, chamomile, lemon, spearmint, lavender, sage and more. A tobacco alternative quit smoking aid www.potzee.ca