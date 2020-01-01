 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Brandywine
Indica

Brandywine

by Power Brokerage

Power Brokerage Cannabis Flower Brandywine

About this product

About this strain

Brandywine

Brandywine

Brandywine by Dungeons Vault Genetics is a pleasant indica strain with a calming buzz. Created by crossing Pink Champagne and Grandpa's Breath, Brandywine emits a delicate tea aroma with notes of hops and Chardonnay grapes. The effects are reminiscent of Granddaddy Purple, with relaxing physical attributes that dismiss stress without being overly sedative. Anticipate squinted eyes and a touch of appetite stimulation as well. Enjoy this strain in smaller, controlled doses to maximize its medical benefits. Brandywine won 1st Place Indica at the 2017 Dope Awards in Seattle, WA. 

About this brand

Power Brokerage Logo