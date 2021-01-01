 Loading…
Indica

Sunshine Daydream

by Power Brokerage

Power Brokerage Cannabis Flower Sunshine Daydream

Sunshine Daydream

Sunshine Daydream
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Bodhi Seeds comes Sunshine Daydream, an indica-dominant cross between Appalachia and Bubbashine (a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid). Its flavors are an elaborate blend of tangy diesel and fruit, accented by sweet berry undertones. A descendant of Bubba Kush, Sunshine Daydream is a potently psychoactive indica that brings relief to pain, nausea, inflammation, and other conditions that benefit from THC-rich strains. 

