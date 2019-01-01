 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Prague Deluxe Gold Box

Prague Deluxe Gold Box

by Prague Filters & Papers

Write a review
Prague Filters & Papers Smoking Rolling Papers Prague Deluxe Gold Box
Prague Filters & Papers Smoking Rolling Papers Prague Deluxe Gold Box
Prague Filters & Papers Smoking Rolling Papers Prague Deluxe Gold Box

$573.00MSRP

About this product

This is the gold standard of rolling paper displays. It includes our full range of products in an eye-catching, small footprint golden box. It fits easily behind sales counters, bars, news stands, kiosk displays and everywhere smoking accessories are sold. The box is refillable, with space for 50 long packs, 24 rolls, 44 short packs and 64 filter packs. This Box comes Full of Product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Prague Filters & Papers Logo
Prague Filters & Papers was founded in 2011 to provide high quality premium rolling papers to high quality smokers in Prague and around the world. The product is superior, the packaging is eye catching and the papers are manufactured locally, exclusively on the territory of the Czech Republic. We manufacture a variety of high quality papers and filters designed to appeal to the exacting standards of the smoking community around the world. When Quality Matters!!!!!