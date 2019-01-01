About this product
This is the gold standard of rolling paper displays. It includes our full range of products in an eye-catching, small footprint golden box. It fits easily behind sales counters, bars, news stands, kiosk displays and everywhere smoking accessories are sold. The box is refillable, with space for 50 long packs, 24 rolls, 44 short packs and 64 filter packs. This Box comes Full of Product
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Prague Filters & Papers
Prague Filters & Papers was founded in 2011 to provide high quality premium rolling papers to high quality smokers in Prague and around the world. The product is superior, the packaging is eye catching and the papers are manufactured locally, exclusively on the territory of the Czech Republic. We manufacture a variety of high quality papers and filters designed to appeal to the exacting standards of the smoking community around the world. When Quality Matters!!!!!